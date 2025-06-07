Atomic Heart 2 Gets Wacky Reveal Trailer At Summer Games Fest 2025

Mundfish peeled back the curtain on Atomic Heart 2 during Summer Games Fest 2025, revealing the follow-up to their 2023 first-person shooter. While the original gave off major Bioshock vibes, the sequel seems like a wackier twist on the soviet dystopia, outfitted with all the brutalist architecture, mechanical robots, and space-age motifs you’d expect.

Its jaw-dropping trailer fully leans into its zanier side, featuring skeletal bots surfing off skyscrapers, clunky critters clambering up walls, and those bodacious ballerinas from the original who look shinier than ever.

The trailer also showcased a variety of alien creatures, ranging from a gelatinous toad to a towering behemoth. Spliced into the mix were snippets of combat, a small glimpse at parachuting, and even a look at some vehicular carnage, all of which look stunning as far as visual presentation is concerned. All the action was set to the infectious rhythm of Queen’s “Can’t Stop Me Now,” elevating the first look into one of the highlights from the show.

As for official details, Mundfish confirmed that the upcoming game features an expanded RPG system, alongside enhanced, explosive combat that lets the player use both hands simultaneously. Moreover, its story has been described as “a gripping plot with mysteries and high stakes, where beloved characters return and new ones help the world unfold from completely different sides.”

Unfortunately, there’s no release date or window for Atomic Heart 2 yet. And the trailer ended with the ambiguous announcement that it will be released on “PC and consoles.” No prizes for guessing what those “consoles” are. With that being said, what did you think of the reveal? Let us know in the comments below.