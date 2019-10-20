An Austin based startup named Icon is making use of 3D printing technology to build homes that will cost drastically lower than costs incurred for building homes using traditional methodologies.

Generally, modular parts are manufactured on off-site factories and are assembled in the location where the home has to be built. This is where Icon stands apart. The company brings its printers to the location and constructs on the spot. Cool, right?

Moreover, the company’s 3D printer, Vulcan II can be purchased in the US if you are interested. However, you will have to enter your details and wait for the company to reach out to you.

It is worth noting that the company managed to 3D print a 350-square-foot proof-of-concept home for $10,000 within 24 hours last year. “Our mission is to make dignified housing accessible to everyone,” says Jason Ballard, CEO of Icon.

Icon is using its expertise in 3D printing for solving a major problem, homelessness. The company has teamed up with New Story, a nonprofit organization for building homes for homeless people in Latin America.

While 3D printing technology is being used for a lot of fancy applications, it is finally good to see the technology being implemented for solving real-world problems. “Our hope is that this isn’t a novelty, but this is actually the new way of construction for the future”, says Evan Loomis, co-founder of Icon.

So, what do you think of 3D printed homes? Will you consider staying in one if given a choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section down below.