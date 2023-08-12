This Starfield-Themed AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU Looks Majestic!

Excitement is building as the release of the highly anticipated AAA game from Bethesda Studios, Starfield, inches closer. AMD, the game’s official PC partner, is joining in on the hype by launching special edition GPUs and CPUs. Gamers everywhere can rejoice at the prospect of owning this incredible game along with similarly-themed top-of-the-line hardware from AMD. That said, let’s check out what the Starfield-themed AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU and Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU look like.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Limited Edition Starfield GPU Announced

AMD has partnered with Bethesda to reveal a limited edition Starfield-themed Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU, designed as a collector’s item. AMD will manufacture only 500 of these GPUs, which will be given away to QuakeCon 2023 attendees. Additionally, you can stand a chance to win one of these GPUs if you take part in the giveaway online. All you need to do is type “#AMD” in the QuakeCon 2023 chat on Twitch or YouTube.

On the specs front, this special edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU is the same as the one announced in November last year. The GPU uses a 5nm fabrication process and includes up to 96 compute units that act as the core of the GPU. It packs 24GB of GDDR6 RAM combined with a 384-bit of memory interface. This GPU also offers clock speeds and Boost clock speeds of 2.3 GHz and up to 2.5GHz, respectively. It uses AMD’s second-gen Infinity Cache technology to deliver up to 5.3TB/s of bandwidth.

Apart from this, AMD has also announced a Starfield-themed model of the Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU. However, unlike the GPU, only the box of the Ryzen CPU will bear the Starfield theme, not the processor, of course. It isn’t as fancy as the graphics card, and here too, just 500 limited edition CPUs will be produced. Again, you can stand a chance to win this special edition CPU simply by commenting “#AMD” in the QuakeCon 2023 Twitch or YouTube chat. From the first new universe from Bethesda in over 25 years, our custom Radeon RX 7900 XTX evokes the wonder of Starfield. With just 500 being produced, they’re bound to be the most desired collectables in the cosmos.



Not available for purchase. Details: https://t.co/6Ejwkyo40u pic.twitter.com/2nGLTjrcH6 — AMD Radeon (@amdradeon) August 10, 2023

With that said, if you are interested to be one of the lucky owners of this limited edition Radeon RX 7900 XTX GPU & Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU, you better count your stars and remember to comment #AMD during the live event!