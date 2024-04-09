Star Wars Outlaws Is Back with a Story Trailer and Release Date

Every Star Wars fan worth their salt had been waiting for the official story reveal trailer of Star Wars Outlaws. After Ubisoft accidentally leaked the video a bit earlier, it finally dropped, along with the release date. This will be the first-ever Star Wars game in an open-world setting.

Star Wars Outlaws takes place between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. As mentioned in the trailer and revealed earlier already, the story centers on Kay Vess, a scoundrel for hire. As someone targeted by Silcro, the boss of Zerek Besh, Vess is given the choice to either rob his fortune and buy her freedom or be eliminated.

The rest of the trailer centers around Kay making her way through the universe while trying to accomplish her mission. Along with Vess, we also see her trusty companion, Nix, again, who helps her retrieve weapons and other items. From what is detailed in the trailer, Star Wars Outlaws looks absolutely gorgeous while packing a lot of action.

According to the trailer, Star Wars Outlaws will be released on August 30th, 2024. You can play up to three days early with Gold or Ultimate Edition, which will also include the base game and season pass.

Pre-orders for the game have already begun. If you Pre-order now, you will receive the Kessel Runner Bonus Pack, including cosmetics for your speeder and The Trailblazer starship! A cosmetic pack for your speeder and a cosmetic for your starship, The Trailblazer, will also be in the Pre-order bonus. Image Courtesy: Ubisoft/YouTube

The game will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. As per the trailer, it will also be included in the Ubisoft+ subscription pack.

Earlier, the Ubisoft Japan YouTube channel leaked the release information for Star Wars outlaws before the official launch. Luckily for Ubisoft, the video was made private right away.

Are you excited for the release of a new Star Wars game? What do you think about the story trailer of Star Wars Outlaws? Share your thoughts in the comments below.