Squid Game Season 2 Earns a Golden Globe Nomination Before Official Release, Here’s How

Squid Game is one of the most-watched South Korean drama series on Netflix. It premiered on the streaming platform in 2021, and now, after three years, we are finally heading towards its sequel, which will be released on December 26, 2024.

The first season of the thriller series made fans curious about this genre. It was Squid Game that popularized other shows like Alice in Borderland, and Outlast and helped them gain the recognition they deserved. So, no wonder Squid Game Season 1 was appreciated with several accolades, including the Golden Globe Awards. Now, again the series has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards, but this time, for Season 2. Well, you might be wondering how can it be nominated for the season which is yet to get released. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

How Did Squid Game Season 2 Get Golden Globe Nomination Before Release?

Image Credit: Netflix (X/@squidgame)

As per THR, a show is eligible for the Golden Globe 2025 only if it has been made available to the worldwide fandom in 2024. Moreover, the show’s episodes must be submitted to the voting body until November 4, 2024. Squid Game Season 2 entered the list of eligible entries after the screeners were made available to the Golden Globe members. So, that’s how the season bagged nominations at the Golden Globe before its release.

Squid Game Season 2 will debut on Netflix on December 26, 2023, and for the unacquainted, the series has already been renewed for its third season, which will be released sometime in 2025.