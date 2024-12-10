Home > News > Squid Game Season 2 Earns a Golden Globe Nomination Before Official Release, Here’s How

Aparna Ukil
Contestants of Squid Game
Image Credit: Netflix (X/@squidgame)

Squid Game is one of the most-watched South Korean drama series on Netflix. It premiered on the streaming platform in 2021, and now, after three years, we are finally heading towards its sequel, which will be released on December 26, 2024.

The first season of the thriller series made fans curious about this genre. It was Squid Game that popularized other shows like Alice in Borderland, and Outlast and helped them gain the recognition they deserved. So, no wonder Squid Game Season 1 was appreciated with several accolades, including the Golden Globe Awards. Now, again the series has been nominated for the Golden Globe Awards, but this time, for Season 2. Well, you might be wondering how can it be nominated for the season which is yet to get released. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

How Did Squid Game Season 2 Get Golden Globe Nomination Before Release?

Gi-Hun in Squid Game Season 2
Image Credit: Netflix (X/@squidgame)

As per THR, a show is eligible for the Golden Globe 2025 only if it has been made available to the worldwide fandom in 2024. Moreover, the show’s episodes must be submitted to the voting body until November 4, 2024. Squid Game Season 2 entered the list of eligible entries after the screeners were made available to the Golden Globe members. So, that’s how the season bagged nominations at the Golden Globe before its release.

Squid Game Season 2 will debut on Netflix on December 26, 2023, and for the unacquainted, the series has already been renewed for its third season, which will be released sometime in 2025.

Aparna Ukil

Aparna is the Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom. She started her professional journey in the retail industry but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of entertainment writing where she has experience writing for various well-known publishers including Otakukart, Sportskeeda, Game Revolution, Forever Geek and Dexerto.

