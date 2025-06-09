Squid Game Season 4 Is Not in Plans, but There Could Be Spin-Offs: Director Hwang Dong-Hyuk

Squid Game Season 3 is already making waves, and the hype is only getting stronger as we inch closer to its release. But of course, fans will be fans—always hungry for more. While Season 3 hasn’t even dropped yet, people are already speculating about a possible Season 4. If you’re one of those hopeful fans, I’ve got some news that might sting a little. According to a recent update straight from the director himself, it looks like Squid Game Season 4 might not be happening at all. Yep, you heard that right. Here’s everything you need to know.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk Says No Plans for Squid Game Season 4

Image Credit: lev radin / Shutterstock

Recently, the cast of Squid Game Season 3 gathered at the Grand Ballroom Halla in Seoul Dragon City for a special presentation. While it was already clear before that season 3 would be the final season of the TV show, some fans were speculating that Netflix might renew another season.

During the event, director Hwang Dong-hyuk finally addressed the burning question on everyone’s mind—will there be a Squid Game Season 4? Well, it looks like the answer is a firm no for now. Hwang confirmed (via Chosun Biz) that there are currently no plans for a fourth season and revealed that the decision was made after a mutual discussion with Netflix.

“There are no plans for Season 4, This was something mutually discussed and decided with Netflix as we developed Season 3.”

However, there’s no need to lose hope just yet. Following his statement, Hwang Dong-hyuk also mentioned that once we finish watching Squid Game Season 3, it’ll definitely leave us with the feeling that a Season 4 could happen—but at the same time, it’ll be clear that the story doesn’t necessarily need one.

He also added that while he’s not completely closing the door on returning to the Squid Game universe, he’s now more interested in exploring possible spin-offs rather than diving into another full season. He said-

“Once you watch the new season, you’ll see that Season 4 could be possible—but you might also feel like it doesn’t need to be made. That said, it’s not that I’ve ruled out returning to Squid Game forever. My next project is already taking shape in my mind as a film, so I don’t have any immediate plans to follow up Squid Game with another season. But if the opportunity arises, I’m open to doing a spinoff.”

So, at this point, it’s pretty clear that while a Squid Game Season 4 might not be on the table, there’s still a solid chance we could see some really exciting spin-offs in the future.

Of course, since nothing is official just yet, all we can do for now is look forward to Squid Game Season 3 and hope that there’s more to come from this unique and much-loved franchise.