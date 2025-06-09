Squid Game Director Teases New Secret Game Not Revealed in Season 3 Trailer

Squid Game has revealed promotional trailers for Season 3 previously, revealing what one should expect from the anticipated final season. The videos teased the deadly games that players would have to play to make it to the end. The iconic game Red Light Green Light will indeed be back, but with a twist. Besides that, we will see games involving train-like signals, jumping rope, and gumball machines. However, have you wondered if that’s all?

Squid Game Boss Hints at Season 3’s Secret Game

Image Credit: Thrive Studios / Shutterstock

Recently, at an event held in Seoul Dragon City, Hwang Dong-hyuk, the director of the critically acclaimed franchise, discussed (via Chosun Biz) several intriguing elements, including spin-off ideas and the possibility of Squid Game Season 4.

Squid Game Season 3 is already one of the most anticipated returning television shows of 2025, and now the director, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has made the wait even harder. Some fans on Reddit and other communities have already deciphered Squid Game Season 3 games on the basis of trailers and clips released so far. However, the director says that the trailers haven’t revealed every game in the upcoming season.

In fact, there’s a secret game that will be revealed in the final act, and he’s obviously not going to share any details about it. All he stated in the event was that, like every other game that were featured in the series so far, the new game is also based on a childhood game but with a twist.

“Fans have predicted games like tag or hide-and-seek—but we have a brand-new game, based on childhood games but with a twist.” “It’s not in the trailer. It’s the final hidden game, and we’re saving it for the release.”

Squid Game debuted on Netflix in 2021, and since then, it has garnered a huge fandom that is eagerly waiting for the terrifying events that will unfold in the final season. The Front Man entered the game as Player 001 with the agenda to foil the plans of Gi-hun to dismantle the trail of deadly games.

However, he showed his true colors at the end of Season 2, and now it’s time for him and Player 456 to come face-to-face one last time. So, don’t forget to watch the Squid Game Season 3 on June 27, 2025.