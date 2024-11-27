Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Marks the Return of Player 456 with New Games

Squid Game arrived on Netflix in 2021, and it became so popular that it surpassed the viewership of Netflix’s most-watched television series, Bridgerton, in merely four weeks of its release. The Korean television series popularized the survival game genre among the worldwide fandom. Now, as we are fast-approaching the release of Squid Game Season 2, Netflix has surprised the fans by releasing an action-packed and suspenseful trailer for the new installment.

Squid Game Season 2 Trailer Released

Despite winning the final game in Squid Game Season 1, Seong Gi-Hun (played by Lee Jung-Jae) vowed revenge on the one who was responsible for all the bloodshed and his traumatizing time in the games. Well, now that the second season has a full-fledged trailer, we see the man returning back to the premises of Squid Games. However, this time, he has a mission, which is to end the game for good.

He will have to face even more challenges as the Front Man introduces new games in addition to Green Light Red Light. Unfortunately, Player 456 has to struggle to figure out how to get out, but this time, with the new players who have yet to learn about his intentions.

The new trailer of Squid Game Season 2 begins with a narration: whether you shoot people inside or con them outside, that doesn’t change anything. After that, the mysterious voice asks, “Player 456, what do you want from me?” To which Gi-Hun replies Put me back into the game.

Looking at the faces of all the helpless people who, despite knowing the dire consequences, have become a part of the game, Gi-Hun recalls the time when he chose to play the games for money. So, he decides to end the games as that’s how the mass murders will come to an end.

Squid Game Season 1 was brilliant, and Hwang Dong-hyuk, the executive producer, writer, and director of the second season, assured during Tudum 2022 that the anticipated new season would be even better. So, we can expect to see more twists with a lot of action in Squid Game Season 2.

Squid Game Season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 26, 2024.