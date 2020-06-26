Spotify on Friday said that its streaming service is now compatible with Amazon Alexa on Echo devices in India. This means that Spotify users can in the country can now stream music and podcasts on Echo smart speakers and displays by simply selecting the service as their streaming platform of choice. The feature is available to premium subscribers as well as free users, the company said.

To set up Spotify on Amazon Alexa, you’ll need to go to the Alexa app and tap on the ‘Menu’ icon on the top-left corner. From there, go to ‘Settings’. Then scroll down and tap on ‘Music’. Select the ‘Link New Service’ option and choose ‘Spotify’ on the next page. You’ll then have to enter your Spotify username and password to link your account with Alexa. You can also set Spotify as your default music service if you want.

Once the setup is done, you can use the Alexa command ‘Alexa, Spotify connect’ to sync your Echo device with the music streaming service. Spotify says users will be able to request music by artist, album, track and genre. They will also be able to play tracks from curated and personal playlists, as well as podcasts. The Alexa skill is capable of taking requests in English, Hindi and ‘Hinglish’, the company said.

Examples of Alexa commands to play Spotify playlists include “Alexa, play my Daily Mix 1 on Spotify” or “Alexa, play Bollywood Acoustic on Spotify”. To play particular songs, users may say “Alexa, play Dance Monkey on Spotify”. You can also set alarms with music from Spotify. Spotify Connect will also be an option for Amazon Echo users, the company said.