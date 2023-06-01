Amazon Echo Pop Smart Speaker Introduced at Under Rs 5,000

Amazon has added a new smart speaker to the Echo family in India called the Echo Pop. The affordable smart speaker comes with Alexa support, a front-firing speaker, and varying color choices. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Amazon Echo Pop: Specs and Features

The Echo Pop comes in a semi-sphere shape and can either be purchased in classic black and white colors, or in the lively purple and green options. It has a 1.95-inch front-firing directional speaker, which is said to provide a balanced sound output. There’s support for lossless high-definition audio.

Amazon puts focus on user privacy and hence, there’s the option to turn the mic on and off and enable various Alexa privacy settings. The Echo Pop is powered by the AZ2 Neural Edge processor also found on the Echo Dot 5th Generation introduced in India recently. It has identical features and specs but offers an inbuilt temperature sensor and tap gesture controls for a few bucks more.

With built-in Alexa, you can ask the smart speaker to play songs via Amazon Prime Music, Hungama, Spotify, JioSaavan, or even Apple Music. The Echo Pop can also be paired with the phone via Bluetooth to play music via the downloaded streaming apps. Alexa supports both Hindi and English. Besides playing your favorite song, it can also give you weather updates, and send reminders, among other tasks. For the kids, Alexa can play bedtime stories, rhymes, quizzes, and so much more.

Much like with other Amazon smart speakers, this one also can be used to control other smart home devices from brands like Xiaomi, Syska, and Wipro. And you will also be able to pair a non-smart appliance with the help of a smart plug.

Price and Availability

The Amazon Echo Pop is priced at Rs 4,999 and can now be bought via Amazon India. It will also be available offline via Croma, Reliance Digital, Poorvika, and more.

Buy Amazon Echo Pop via Amazon