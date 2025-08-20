Spotify Lets You DJ Your Own Playlists with New ‘Mix’ Feature

Spotify has introduced a new Mix feature that allows you to create your own custom transitions for your playlists. It is available to all Spotify Premium members worldwide.

Spotify announced the Mix feature in its latest blog posts, which lets you “Seamlessly transition between tracks, customize how they flow together, and enhance your mix,” according to the company. It opens the floor to experiment with the available presets and create your personalized transitions, which can be shared with your Spotify friends.

Image Credit: Spotify

The Mix option will appear inside your playlists. You can tap on it to start creating your own transitions. You can start with the Auto preset to create an instant blend, or use preset options like Fade, Rise, or Blend to tweak the transitions. The app allows you to play with volume, EQ, waveform, and beat data to choose where to end and start the songs for a perfect transition.

Spotify suggests using tracks that blend easily, like house or techno, but you can try with any track you prefer. And you can turn off these transitions any time by tapping the Mix option again. Moreover, you can collaborate with other premium users on their playlists or invite them to yours. Spotify is also introducing new stickers and labels to its custom playlist cover art feature.

While the Mix feature is a nice addition, I could not help but compare it to Apple Music’s AutoMix feature. It also allows you to seamlessly transition between tracks and is slated to come with iOS 26. Maybe it’s Spotify’s way to one up Apple’s offering.

That being said, the Mix feature is rolling out in beta to Spotify Premium users only. However, the silver lining here is that it is available for everyone globally. Although Asia-Pacific users may have to wait a little bit more before they see it on their app.