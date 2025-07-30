Spotify’s AI DJ is About to Get a Whole Lot Smarter

Spotify’s AI experience is about to get “much more interactive,” as the music streaming giant might introduce advanced models that can “reason” with users over their song preferences.

The company just held its second quarter earnings call, where Spotify Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Söderström teased some AI advancements coming to the Spotify app. He discussed the new and improved AI DJ that takes requests. The executive noted that people are having conversations with the AI DJ, helping the company learn what phrases relate to which type of songs.

Image Credit: Spotify

Söderström explained that the voice interactions are offering Spotify a completely new dataset, which is unique and very valuable. That is why the company is collecting the data, and it could help the future experience with the AI getting “much more interactive”. Söderström noted, “You can already write to Spotify, talk to Spotify. You’re just going to see that expand.”

This new voice dataset wouldn’t just allow Spotify to learn what songs, podcasts, or audiobooks the user might listen to next, but also carry out more advanced reasoning that will somehow reflect in the app. This could be a game changer going forward, but it will depend on how Spotify delivers the feature for everyone given that AI DJ is still absent for a lot of regions globally.

But I would like to hear from you guys. Would you like a chatty AI DJ in your music app? Let us know in the comments below.