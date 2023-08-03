Sony ZV-E1 Vlogging Camera Launched In India; Starts at Rs 2,14,990

Sony has launched its all-new ZV-E1 vlogging camera in India with features like a 35mm full-frame image sensor, 4K video recording, and much more, starting at under Rs 2,50,000. Continue reading to know more about this new Sony camera.

Sony ZV-E1: Specs and Features

The new Sony ZV-E1 is claimed to be the world’s lightest full-frame interchangeable lens vlog camera. It comes with a 12.1MP 35mm full-frame back-illuminated CMOS Exmor R sensor. This helps the camera to capture images with high-quality bokeh with reduced noise and increased light sensitivity. The new BIONZ XR image-processing engine enables the camera to achieve accurate color reproduction, gradation rendering, low-noise performance, better Auto Focus, and much more. The BIONZ XR chipset can process data in real-time even for 4K footages at 120p.

There is a dedicated Cinematic Vlog Setting that delivers natural mid-tones with soft colors and smooth highlights using Sony’s Cinema Line technology and S-Cinetone. The brand-new My Image Style 17 will allow you to shoot in Intelligent Auto or Scene Selection mode. You can shoot 10-bit 4K QFHD videos in a 4:2:2 ratio sans Pixel Binning in Long GOP or All Intra compression supporting internal intra-frame (All-I) recording and XAVC HS 38 format recording using the MPEG-HHEVC/H.265 codec. Both 4K 60p and 4K 120p shots support 5x smooth slow-motion video recording via Creator’s Cloud.

The new AI unit provides accurate and broad subject recognition and powers the Real-time Recognition AF (autofocus). It enables human pose estimation and even improves the white balance. The camera also supports advanced image stabilization with up to an 8-step compensation effect. There’s also support for Pixel Shift Multi Shooting, which can detect pixel-shift images and correct them for better compositing. There is a new Dynamic Active Mode Stabilisation that offers 30% more effectiveness than Active Mode Stabilization.

There is support for Zoom Control and Control Time to let you capture high-quality time-lapse sequences with an exposure interval of 1 second to 60 seconds. In terms of audio, the camera features a three-capsule high-performance microphone that can capture distortion-free clear audio with a multi-mic and headphone jack interface. You can even do product reviews with the ZV-E1, thanks to a dedicated review mode dubbed Product Showcase Setting.

The camera comes with a side-opening LCD touchscreen that can be propped at various angles. You can use this screen to monitor various elements of your footage while recording like controlling the layout and grid optimization. To keep you up and running, the ZV-E1 is powered by Sony’s high-capacity Z battery that supports USB PD fast charging. In terms of durability, the camera is moisture and dust resistant. Plus, the camera focuses on sustainability. You can employ a Shooting Grip with Wireless Remote Commander for one-handed vlogging mode. As a creator, you can use Sony’s Creator Cloud to easily store and share your content. Additionally, you can use the ZV-E1 as a 4K webcam via USB to take video calls on both your PC and smartphone.

Price and Availability

The Sony ZV-E1 has been launched for Rs 2,14,990 and if you want to pair your purchase with the 28–60 mm zoom lens, the ZV-E1 will cost you Rs 2,43,990. The vlogging camera will be available. starting today via Sony Center Stores, Alpha Flagship stores, Sony authorized dealers, Amazon, Flipkart, and all major electronic stores across the country.

As part of the launch offer, Sony is proving limited-period benefits worth Rs 19,170. You will be able to grab a shooting grip with a wireless remote commander (Rs 10,590), a battery charger (Rs 6,790), and a soft carrying case (Rs 1,790) for absolutely no additional cost.

Buy Sony ZV-E1 vlogging camera via Amazon