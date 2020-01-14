Following a ton speculations in recent weeks, Sony has officially confirmed that it won’t attend E3 in 2020. In a statement to GamesIndustry on Monday, the company said that it decided to skip the event because it doesn’t have the right ‘vision’ for what the company has planned for this year. Instead of attending the mega gaming expo, the company says it will attend ‘hundreds’ of smaller events to showcase its upcoming games for PS4 and PS5.

According to a Sony Interactive Entertainment spokesperson, “After thorough evaluation SIE has decided not to participate in E3 2020. We have great respect for the ESA as an organization, but we do not feel the vision of E3 2020 is the right venue for what we are focused on this year”. The company also said that the decision to skip E3 in favor of smaller events is part of its plans to ensure that “fans feel part of the PlayStation family and have access to play their favorite content”.

As pointed out by the report, Sony has used the E3 as a platform to announce details about its next PlayStation consoles for a quarter of a century, starting with the very first E3 in 1995, when the company launched the original PlayStation. The Japanese tech giant also announced the PS4 at E3 2013, which is why many observers and gamers expected the company to attend this year’s event to announce more details about the upcoming PS5.

In case you don’t know it already, Sony’s next-gen gaming console is expected to launch later this year, and the company recently revealed some new details about the device at the just-concluded CES 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to the company, the device will come with 8K graphics, ray tracing capabilities and SSDs for faster game-loading. It is also expected to be powered by custom CPU and GPU chips from AMD.