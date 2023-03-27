Sony PS5 to Get a Discount of Rs 5,000; Here Are the Details!

If you are looking to get your hands on the PlayStation 5, Sony has something exciting up its sleeves. It is expected to decrease the price of the PS5 in India and this is likely to start pretty soon. If this interests you, have a look at the details below.

Sony PS5 Price Cut on Its Way!

Industry Insider Rishi Alwani has suggested that Sony will commence its special summer promotional offer from April 1 to offer a discount of Rs 5,000, which is pretty lucrative. This will be applicable on both the Console and Digital variants of PS5. Update from Sony: ‘PlayStation India has announced a special summer promotional offer wherein customers can avail INR 5000/-* off on purchase of all variants of PS5 console. This offer starts from 1st April 2023 onwards and will be valid for a limited period only.’ #PS5 #PS5India https://t.co/oPKwrm9Vhd— 0xSkeptic | Cringe Connoisseur (@RishiAlwani) March 25, 2023

Once in place, the offer would bring the price down to Rs 39,990 (console variant) and Rs 49,990 (digital variant). This is also the original price of the PS5 before the price hike back in November. Currently, this is priced at Rs 44,990 and Rs 54,990 for the PS5 Console and PS5 Digital, respectively. The PS5 God of War Ragnarok bundle will be available at Rs 54,990, coming down from Rs 59,990. The catch over here is that this is a limited-period offer. Although, there’s no word on when this offer will end.

The PS5 was launched back in 2020 and has been in great demand ever since, more so, because of its constant availability due to the global chip shortage. It was very recently when Sony revealed that this will no longer be an issue and since then, PS5 has had fewer restocking problems in India. The PS5 at a discounted price will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, Croma, Games The Shop, Vijay Sales, and more.

The gaming console comes with a DualSense controller with adaptive triggers. There’s support for ray tracing, variable refresh rate, gaming at 120fps, and much more. So, will you buy the Sony PS5 at a discounted price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.