Sony PlayStation 5 (PS5) Will Get Variable Refresh Rate Support Soon

Sony has announced that variable refresh rate (VRR) support, which it has been planning to introduce for a long time, will finally reach PlayStation 5 in the coming months. No exact launch date has been revealed but the company affirmed its plans to introduce it soon. In addition, an update has been introduced for PS5 and PS4, which brings in a few new features. Here’s a look at all the details.

Sony PS5 Getting VRR Support Soon

Before we get into the details of what’s coming now, a look at the VRR part. Sony PlayStation 5’s variable refresh rate feature will work with compatible TVs and monitors via HDMI 2.1. For those who don’t know, VRR will change the refresh rate based on the PS5’s graphics output. It will allow for better visuals, reduced input lags, and get rids of screen issues like screen tearing and frame pacing.

This feature will support a number of games. While new games will support it at the time of launch, the old and existing ones would soon get support via an update. For the ones that don’t support VRR, Sony will add a new option to improve the visual quality of those games. However, there are chances the games can face some issues, and hence, there’s an option to disable VRR too.

More details on VRR on the Sony PS5, including the name of the titles that will support it, will be announced soon.

Back to what PS5 and PS4 users will get now, Sony is adding some “fan-requested” features for both the gaming consoles. This includes the ability for players to join both Open and Closed Parties on PS4 and PS5. While Open Parties are visible to all, the Closed Parties require an invitation. On PS5, there will be new enhancements for Game Base and Trophy cards, along with changes for the mono audio for headphones.

Users in the US and UK will also be able to test a Voice Command feature on the PlayStation 5, which will let them use voice commands to easily access apps, settings, and more on their PlayStation 5.

The company has also introduced some improvements for the PS and PS Remote Play apps. For the PS app, users will get to join Open and Closed Parties via the PS App itself and the PS App Game Base UI has been updated for users to easily find friends, messaging features, and more.

For the PS Remote Play app, users will be able to use the dark mode and can choose new Screen Reader languages like Portuguese (Brazil and Portugal), Finnish, Swedish, Turkish, Greek, Thai, and Chinese (traditional and simplified). This is for both Android and iOS.