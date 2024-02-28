Sony Lays off 900 PlayStation Employees; Shuts down London Division

PlayStation has amassed goodwill for its high-budget exclusives, so much so that they’ve formed a collective called PlayStation Studios. Unfortunately, it seems that no studio can ignore the pains of the current market situation. Now, it seems that Sony is joining the list of publishers laying off its employees.

The news came on 27 February 2024 when Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan shared it on the newsroom blog. The blog mentions 900 people losing their jobs. This is 8% of the company’s total workforce. Furthermore, the Sony London Studio will shut down amidst the layoffs. Jim Ryan mentions that the decision was made to ensure the business growth and development of the company for the future.

Image Courtesy: Sony/PlayStation

Over on X (formerly Twitter), Jim Ryan shared the unfortunate news through a post. He took sole responsibility for the workforce reduction. He further reiterated that no one in the top-level management was responsible for this. Sad news today: I, alone, made the decision to reduce the workforce of SIE.



Please note that despite what you can read below, nobody in the top level management is to blame for this but me. And my reasons were, I didn't want to leave alone.



Have at me!https://t.co/bxkQqshPA3— Jim Ryan SIE – almost authentic (@JimRyanSIE) February 27, 2024

Studios like Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games, and Guerilla Games have also been impacted. According to the Bloomberg report, around 40 employees will get cut off from Guerilla Games. Furthermore, PlayStation has started canceling multiple in-development projects. Some of these include a Twisted Metal live-service game. This was in development by Firesprite Studios, one of the impacted development houses.

Our heart goes out to everyone affected by these layoffs at Sony, and we hope people affected can quickly get back on their feet. Unfortunately, an industry lauded for its record-breaking profits has some of the highest numbers of layoffs in the current year. And it seems it will worsen over the next couple of years.

What do you think about Sony’s decision? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.