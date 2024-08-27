Sonic 3 Trailer Released: A Teamup You Would Not Have Expected

After the groundbreaking success of Sonic and Sonic 2, people have been eagerly waiting for the release of Sonic 3 and now, the wait is over since the trailer for Sonic 3 is out. Sonic 2 had a post-credit scene that confirmed the appearance of Shadow, an extremely powerful Hedgehog in Sonic 3. Since then, the hype and wait for this movie have only gotten more intense with each passing day. In this article, find out all we got to know from the Sonic 3 trailer!

The trailer for Sonic 3 shows us that Shadow, who has been captive at a high-security facility, has escaped and is wreaking havoc with only Sonic and his team standing in his way. However, as it turns out, he is mighty and even Knuckles is no match for the teleporting Hedgehog.

In a surprising turn of events, when Sonic realizes that they cannot stand against Shadow alone, they head out seeking help from Jim Carrey’s Doctor Eggman in exchange for Sonic’s hair, leading to an unexpected team-up between the former enemies. The trailer also shows us that Doctor Eggman’s father will show up in the movie for reasons yet to be revealed.

Is Keanu Reeves a Good Voice for Shadow?

Image Courtesy: IMDb

Since the confirmation of Keanu Reeves voicing Shadow has popped up on the internet, people have had mixed reactions regarding how well he will be able to execute the role. However, looking at the Sonic 3 trailer, it seems that Keanu Reeves has managed to live up to people’s expectations regarding the portrayal of Shadow. Now, all we have to do is wait for Sonic 3 to be released and get a more detailed observation of Keanu’s voice acting, till then, stay tuned with us for further updates!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 releases in theatres on December 20, 2024.