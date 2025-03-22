Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

Solo Leveling Season 2 has been delivering thrilling and action-packed episodes since the start of the Jeju Island arc. However, the second season will end in the next two episodes. The monstrous Ant King has taken out many S-Rank hunters, and the need for our leveling-up hero, Sung Jinwoo, at the scene is now more dire than ever. If you are waiting for Jinwoo to arrive on Jeju Island, then you’re in luck as it will happen in the next episode. So, check out the exact release date and time for Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 in our guide here.

Sung Jinwoo is the only hero who can put an end to the Ant King’s unstoppable rampage on Jeju island in South Korea. So, gear up for an exhilarating battle between the strongest foes in Episode 12, titled “Are You the King of Humans?”

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 is confirmed to be released on March 22, 2025, at 10:30 AM PDT (or 1:30 PM ET).

Release time in the US: 10:30 AM PDT on March 22, 2025

10:30 AM PDT on March 22, 2025 Release time in the UK: 5:30 PM GMT on March 22, 2025

5:30 PM GMT on March 22, 2025 Release time in Australia: 4:30 AM AEDT on March 23, 2025

4:30 AM AEDT on March 23, 2025 Release time in the Philippines: 1:30 AM PHT on March 23, 2025

1:30 AM PHT on March 23, 2025 Release time in India: 11:00 PM IST on March 22, 2025

Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 Countdown

If you cannot find the exact release time for your region above, use this countdown timer to stay on track for the episode release and catch up the battle between the Ant King and Jinwoo:

Countdown to Solo Leveling Season 2 Episode 12 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The new Solo Leveling episode should now be live! Enjoy Jinwoo vs the Ant King!

What to Expect from Solo Leveling S2 Episode 12?

Although the Korean hunters successfully cleared the Ant Queen’s nest, the Black Ant King made a surprise appearance and effortlessly defeated them. You can learn who all will die in Solo Leveling’s Jeju Island raid right here.

On the other hand, most Japanese hunters are decapitated by the Ant King, and it is now off to face Japanese S-Rank hunter, Goto Ryuji, who he thinks is the King of the Humans. So, you can expect a serious battle between the strongest Japanese hunter and the Ant King in the first half of episode 12.

Image Credit: A-1 Pictures (via X/@sololeveling_pr)

As teased in episode 11, Sung Jinwoo will arrive on Jeju Island as he switches places with one of his shadows. Can Jinwoo become the savior and showcase his shadowy powers to the rest of the world for the first time? Find it for yourself this weekend.

To stream the latest episodes of Solo Leveling Season 2 as soon as they are released, you can head over to Crunchyroll and Prime Video in global markets. The sequel will be released on other anime streaming platforms, like Netflix, Hulu, and more, later.