Snapchat has teamed up with Spotify right in time for Diwali to bring an AR lens that shows upbeat Diwali playlists when you point your Snapchat camera on the Gateway of India, Mumbai.

The playlists available are “Diwali Shuffle”, “Diwali Chill”, and “Diwali Bash” which you can fire up based on your mood or share with your friends and family. The feature went live earlier this week and will be available until October 23, according to a recent report.

The fun part doesn’t end here. The lens creates these cool dancing movements when you look at it through your smartphone, as you can see below.

For people outside Mumbai wondering and feeling missed out on these festive playlists, don’t worry. We have got you covered. Check out the Diwali Chill playlist here, Diwali Shuffle playlist here, and Diwali Bash playlist here.

It is worth noting that this is the first sponsored Snapchat landmarker lens in Asia. In case you’re wondering how Snapchat built these lenses, Snapchat engineers didn’t actually visit the monument to create it. Instead, they made use of all the images and videos posted by Snapchatters in the “Our Story” section. This opens up a whole new window of possibilities for similar collaborations in the country with other brands in the future. Cool, right?

So, what are you waiting for? Get ready, witness some AR goodness right in Mumbai and flaunt it with all your fellow Snapchatters. But please, don’t repost them on Instagram to make your IG friends jealous.