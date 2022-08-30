Snapchat’s New Dual Camera Feature Reaches iOS Users

Snapchat is arguably a popular app to share vanishing photos and videos and there are a number of interesting tools for it. The photo-sharing platform has now added another one, which it calls Dual Camera. As one can tell, this will allow you to record using both the front and rear cameras.

Snapchat Wants You to Be a Part of Every Moment!

Snapchat’s new Dual Camera feature mimics the working of the BeReal app and even the recently introduced smartphones that come with the Dual View mode, including, the Vivo V25 Pro, Oppo Reno 8 Pro, and more.

Snapchat, in a release, said, “Snap’s Camera is one of the most used cameras in the world. Today, we’re introducing Dual Camera, a new way for Snapchatters to capture multiple perspectives at the same time – so everyone can be part of the moment, as it happens.“

The feature can be found in the camera toolbar on the iOS app. Clicking on this will enable the “dual-view” mode for you to capture Stories or Spotlight Videos to showcase more than one perspective. So, if you want to record a funny moment while capturing your reaction, Snapchat can be your app.

There’s the ability to add stickers, music, lenses, and more similar to the single-view Snaps. The Dual Camera feature supports 4 layouts; vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout.

The Dual Camera feature is now live on Snapchat for iOS and is expected to reach Android in the coming months. If this concept intrigues you, give Snapchat’s Dual Camera feature a try, and do share your thoughts on it in the comments below.