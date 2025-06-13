Snapchat Now Lets You Save Stories, Create Videos and Makes It Easy to Edit Them

Snapchat is bringing some new features to its messaging app, which do feel “inspired” by its other competitors. The company recently announced new tools, like “Timeline editor,” to help creators make better content on the app, along with an option to save public stories.

Snapchat shared a blog post on Thursday, introducing a new timeline editor. This feature is coming for US creators and will let you see the video in a chronological timeline. It is similar to the one you see you find on Instagram, allowing you to insert or edit clips, add songs, lenses, and more. This will help creators deliver more engaging and better quality content on Snapchat.

Image Credit: Snapchat

The app is also bringing an option to auto-save stories to Snapchat public profiles. So Snapchatters can save publicly shared stories and add them to their profiles. This will remove the frustration of missing out on a story when it expires after 24 hours. If this concept sounds familiar, well, that’s because it is like story highlights on Instagram.

Image Credit: Snapchat

Snapchat is also bringing a “Create a Video” feature, which lets creators turn saved memories into videos. You need to select memories, add a song to them from Snapchat’s library, and select a template to turn them into a video. This new addition is rolling out globally, but only on iOS.

Besides the above, Snapchat is also bringing some much-needed insights for creators. These insights will let you check your top content by views over the past 28 days. It also lets you check all returning viewers who saw your posts and stories for 12 days in a month.

Creators can also see the total duration that people spent watching their content, as well as the source where they saw your content, like Spotlight, Stories, or chats, and the average percentage of posts that Snapchatters completed watching.

All these new changes and features will help creators improve their content, while insights will let them check what kind of content is working for them. This will only improve content quality on the platform going forward on Snapchat. If you are a creator on Snapchat, then let us know what you think about these changes in the comments below.