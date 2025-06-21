Snapchat Buys Out Social Calendar App Saturn

Snapchat is loved by younger audiences for its ephemeral experience and social features like Snap Maps to see where their friends are at any given time. Now, the app seems to take things further as Snapchat has just acquired the popular social calendar app Saturn.

This news comes from Engadget, which first reported on the merger. While financial details are not disclosed, Snap says that the entire Saturn team is joining the company. But they will continue to operate as a standalone app. The Snap team also told TechCrunch that the Saturn team will bring its calendar expertise to their app, while not revealing further plans.

Image Credit: Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

For those who do not know, Saturn is a social calendar app. It’s popular among high school and college students, where they can share what they are up to in real time. Like which classes they are enrolled in with their classmates, schedules for meetings, rehearsals, practice, and more, using Saturn.

Saturn is widely used in almost 80% of the schools in the US for making scheduling more engaging. Using the social calendar expertise of Saturn, I believe Snapchat might improve upon their Snap Maps, and let you schedule events and plans for your friends to see right from the app. But that is my speculation. It will be interesting to see what the two companies come up with in the future.