Home > News > Snapchat Buys Out Social Calendar App Saturn

Snapchat Buys Out Social Calendar App Saturn

Anshuman Jain
Comments 0
Snapchat on Apple App Store
Image Credit: XanderSt / Shutterstock.com
In Short
  • Snapchat has acquired the social calendar app called Saturn.
  • Saturn is popular among students to help them share their schedules and activities with classmates.
  • The Snap company is planning to integrate some of Saturn's features into Snapchat.

Snapchat is loved by younger audiences for its ephemeral experience and social features like Snap Maps to see where their friends are at any given time. Now, the app seems to take things further as Snapchat has just acquired the popular social calendar app Saturn.

This news comes from Engadget, which first reported on the merger. While financial details are not disclosed, Snap says that the entire Saturn team is joining the company. But they will continue to operate as a standalone app. The Snap team also told TechCrunch that the Saturn team will bring its calendar expertise to their app, while not revealing further plans.

Also Read: Snapchat Unveils a New Lens+ Subscription
Saturn App Store page preview
Image Credit: Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

For those who do not know, Saturn is a social calendar app. It’s popular among high school and college students, where they can share what they are up to in real time. Like which classes they are enrolled in with their classmates, schedules for meetings, rehearsals, practice, and more, using Saturn.

Saturn is widely used in almost 80% of the schools in the US for making scheduling more engaging. Using the social calendar expertise of Saturn, I believe Snapchat might improve upon their Snap Maps, and let you schedule events and plans for your friends to see right from the app. But that is my speculation. It will be interesting to see what the two companies come up with in the future.

Related Articles
Snapchat Now Lets You Save Stories, Create Videos and Makes It Easy to Edit Them
Anshuman Jain Jun 13, 2025
Instagram Might Be Getting X’s Most Popular Feature
Anshuman Jain Jun 18, 2025
Snapchat Arrives on the Apple Watch, So You Can Chat on the Go
Anshuman Jain Jun 6, 2025
Snapchat Reverts to a Five-Tab Layout Following User Feedback
Anshuman Jain Apr 30, 2025
#Tags
#Snapchat

Anshuman Jain

As a tech journalist, I dive into the ever-evolving tech landscape with a particular interest for smartphones, apps, and gaming. With a passion for sharing insights, my articles blend expertise with a friendly touch—think of me as your friendly neighborhood tech support.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...