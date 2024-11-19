You Can Snag the Pixel Watch 3 Practically for Free with This Google Fi Deal

As someone who used the Pixel Watch 3 on release, I have to admit that it’s one of the best Android Wear experiences you’ll have; especially when using it with a Pixel. However, one thing that irked me the most was its steep launch price. Now that the deal season has arrived, you can grab yourself a new Pixel Watch 3 Wi-Fi + LTE variant practically for free.

Well, it is a bit more complicated than that, but not exactly false. Currently, Google Fi is offering $150 off on the LTE variant of the Pixel Watch 3 with a 45mm dial, which generally retails for $499.99. This brings the price down to $349.99. If that isn’t enough, you can also get $350 back through monthly credits over 24 months on the network, essentially making the watch free.

So, you only have to pay $349.99 during checkout if you choose to pay without financing. However, if you do go with the financing route, you will only have to pay the tax during checkout, with the rest of the amount discounted from the monthly credits over the next 24 months. However, I do have to point out that Google Fi financing requires a credit check.

Now whichever plan you decide to go with, you have to note that you will have to continue using Google Fi for the next 24 months else your credit will be cancelled. And if you return the product then you won’t be able to redeem the credit either. This offer is valid till January 7, 2025.

In case you don’t want to leave your current carrier, but still wish to get the watch for a discounted price, then check out this Pixel Watch 3 Black Friday deal. It is available for $279.99, a discount of $70 from its regular price of $349.99. For news and updates on more such deals and discounts this sale season, stay tuned on Beebom.