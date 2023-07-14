Smartphones Will Need User Replaceable Batteries Soon, Thanks to a New EU Law

The European Union (EU) has taken a firm stance on one of its sustainability goals regarding smartphone batteries and reducing electronic waste. Read on to learn more about this new EU law.

Smartphones to Adopt Easy to Replace Batteries By 2027

The new law dictates that every battery-powered device, including smartphones introduced in the EU, will need to include easily replaceable batteries that should not require any sort of expertise or tool to accomplish. The law has received full support from the European Parliament, and now, it only needs approval from the European Council to be passed.

The target implementation for this law is set for 2027. This is the grace period offered by the EU to OEM manufacturers to change their product design language to accommodate the new law. It is crucial for every manufacturer who wishes to sell their smartphones in the EU to ensure that their devices have replaceable batteries by 2027. It includes prominent brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and many more.

The actual magnitude of this law will be huge. I know what you are wondering — The EU only has jurisdiction over Europe countries. So, smartphones launched around the globe will still have non-removable batteries. How will it affect anyone else?

Well, the answer is pretty simple. No smartphone manufacturer will design different types of products for different markets. Especially, big players like Apple and Samsung. It is not like Apple will release an iPhone in the EU with a removable battery, and without one, in the rest of the world. It just does not make sense from the manufacturing perspective. So, the ripple effect of this law will be felt around the global smartphone market. And not only that, your tablets, laptops, e-vehicles, and more such products that rely on batteries are set to change as well.

In the grander scheme of things, the primary focus of this law is to enable a Circular Economy, where the resources required to create batteries are capable of getting reused and recycled as much as possible.

Commenting on this law, Teresa Ribera, the Spanish minister for the ecological transition said, “Batteries are key to the decarbonization process and the EU’s shift towards zero-emission modes of transport. At the same time, end-of-life batteries contain many valuable resources and we must be able to reuse those critical raw materials instead of relying on third countries for supplies. The new rules will promote the competitiveness of European industry and ensure new batteries are sustainable and contribute to the green transition.”

All in all, this is a huge development and a big step towards consumer repair rights as well as global sustainability goals. We are excited to see how manufacturers accommodate their products based on the law. Comment down your thoughts on this breakthrough development. Are you excited to be able to swap out batteries from your phones again?