Do you hate taking out the trash at home? Well, meet SmartCan, a motorized garbage can that will do the all of that for you.

SmartCan is an innovative approach developed by a Massachusetts-based startup Rezzi. The company recently won the Protolabs’ Cool Idea Award for its futuristic idea and methodology.

“We want to help people eliminate unnecessary chores from their daily lives. We see an opportunity to take IoT beyond just turning off lights or turning on music, and really help alleviate the burden of the mundane physical tasks that everyone faces.,” says Andrew Murray, CEO of Rezzi.

Users can pair SmartCan to their smartphone with the help of SmartCan app to automate the process by defining a specific date and location for taking out the trash. The company says that SmartCan supports any municipal-issued trash can.

Moreover, the trash can’s new sensor package automatically memorizes the path and dynamically updates the path if any obstacle is present on its way, according to a recent report on Smithsonian Magazine.

It would be interesting to know how much the company plans to price this trash can since a majority of people would simply skip this product if it comes with a hefty price tag. For now, take a look at SmartCan in action below.

Currently, Rezzi is in the development phase of SmartCan. The company plans to launch the product in the market by the end of 2020. We will then know how practical and durable the product actually is.

So, what do you think of SmartCan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.