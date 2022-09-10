Skull and Bones Gameplay and Ship Customization Options Revealed

The wait for the upcoming Ubisoft pirate game just got more exciting with action-packed gameplay, interesting mechanics, and a lot of ship customizations. We are talking weapons, artillery, and a huge world to explore. But, will this title live up to its hype, or is it going to be just another multiplayer in the market? Let’s explore what the pirates of Skull and Bones are bringing to the table.

Ship Customizations in Skull and Bones

The Ubisoft Forward event of September 2022 revealed a gameplay trailer for the upcoming multiplayer, Skull and Bones. The trailer gives us a glimpse at highly customizable ships, which don’t only have unique designs but can be loaded with unique defenses and weaponry. From hunting projectiles to rocket launchers, nothing is off the limits. Watch the gameplay trailer right here:

The plot of Skull and Bones takes you on a treasure hunt in the Indian Ocean, where you have to maintain your own ship and crew. You need to survive fights against other players, deadly ocean winds, and even scary wildlife. Exploration is a big part of this upcoming title and we are expecting that item collection will go hand-in-hand with that.

The customization that the trailer revealed will most likely be based on the resources you collect and craft. Though, a loot-based mechanic to collect and steal artillery could be fun too.

Skull and Bones will release on November 8, 2022, for Xbox X/S, PS5, Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Windows. Its standard edition is available for pre-order on the Ubisoft store for $59.99. Pre-ordering the game will give you access to Highness of the High Sea Pack, which includes the Notoriety Garb and Coronation Firework.

With that, are you planning to pre-order Skull and Bones? Or, are you planning to skip these pirating adventures? Tell us in the comments below!