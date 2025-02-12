Netflix Teases Upcoming Squid Game x Shogun-esque TV Show

Japanese and Korean-themed TV Shows, Shogun and Squid Games Season 2 became a global sensation in 2024. The humongous success led to the renewal of these shows beyond their scope. Now, Netflix is coming up with a TV show adaptation of a manga where the story is a mashup of Shogun and Squid Games. Keep reading to find out the latest details about this upcoming show revealed at the Next on Netflix Japan 2025 event.

Earlier in 2024, Netflix announced the live-action adaptation of Ikusagami aka Last Samurai Standing manga by Shogo Imamura. Michihito Fujii is in charge of developing the show. Today, Netflix shared the official first look at Last Samurai Standing starring Junichi Okada while presenting the lineup of Japanese shows coming to Netflix in 2025.

The official synopsis for the show is as follows: “Set in the Meiji era, when the samurai are on the decline, samurai with unique personalities take on a life-risking battle royale.” Around 292 fallen samurais are set to participate in this battle royale where the last standing samurai claims the winning prize of 100 billion yen. Now, you can see why people are considering this show a mashup of the widely celebrated shows, Squid Games and Shogun.

Furthermore, Netflix has also revealed the release window of Last Samurai Standing to be in November 2025. Junichi Okada, the lead actor in the show is also taking care of the epic action sequences as their action choreographer.

Netflix Japan’s content head Kaata Sakamoto also shared a few words about the show.

“Last Samurai Standing’ is about what would happen if these warriors — the toughest and best in Japan — all of a sudden became common people and had to fight for their lives. Think ‘Shogun’ meets ‘Squid Game’.” – Kaata Sakamoto

The first glimpse of a battle royale show featuring samurais against the backdrop of Japan has got the fans excited for its release later this year. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the Last Samurai Standing show in the comments below.