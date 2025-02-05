Shamrock Confirms His Connection with Shanks in One Piece Chapter 1138

The Elbaf arc has taken a surprising turn, and the eyes of the fandom are set on one man, Figarland Shamrock, the leader of the God’s Knight. We have been waiting to watch him make some big moves for well over a month now. Eiichiro Oda has expanded his backstory and given fans a glimpse of his powers in One Piece Chapter 1138.

The author has been on a roll since the new year, presenting fans with one surprise after the other in the latest manga chapters. After introducing Shamrock to the world in the last chapter, Oda has now confirmed via the God’s Knight that Shanks is his younger brother. The creator has also delivered on another request from the fans. Shamrock’s swordsmanship skills were revealed in One Piece chapter 1138.

Image Credit: (via X/@SaadoV0)

When Loki threatened Shamrock that he has to hunt down two Shanks now, the Holy Knight leader didn’t let that slide off. He immediately unsheathed his sword to summon Cerberus out of it. Shamrocks mentioned he wouldn’t like to get his hands dirty fighting the shame of Elbaf, so he released his three-headed dog with swords coming out of their mouths to deal with Loki.

This is a fascinating power as we have not seen any swordsmen let out a being out of their swords. It did deal devastating damage to Loki who wanted to finish off its owner. Interestingly, if you observe closely, Shanks has attacks named after divinity, like the Kamusari aka Divine Departure. Now, his older twin brother is the complete opposite of him as his powers are based on the underworld which is the case with the hellhound here.

Shamrock didn’t care to leave Cerebrus behind to deal a final blow to Loki. Because Cerebrus could return to Shamrock’s sword from wherever it might be as soon as he commands it. At the moment, we aren’t sure whether his sword ate a devil fruit or this malevolent power was bestowed upon him by Imu, much like the Five Elders.

The God’s Knight leader has now left the underworld realm and is now on his way to kidnap the children of Elbaf. Therefore, he might be heading to the school where Robin, Saul, and Chopper are. He has started to wreak havoc already, and we will witness more of his powers in the upcoming chapters. In the meantime, let us know your opinions about Shamrocks’ powers in One Piece in the comments below.