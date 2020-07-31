Sennheiser has today announced a special edition of its HD 458BT noise cancelling wireless headphones. The headphones will go on sale during the Amazon Prime Day sale that’s scheduled to begin August 6.

The HD 458 BT feature a no-frills design with red accents to add a little flair. The headphones also come with a hard shell case for safely carrying them around. They come with a closed back design, and active noise cancellation. Plus, Sennheiser claims they offer distraction free sound with deep bass output. The headphones come with Bluetooth 5 and also support the aptX and aptX Low Latency codecs for superior transmission quality.

Apart from that, the headphones support the Sennheiser Smart Control App. With this, users can customise the sound output from the headphones to suit their needs. The app comes with an equaliser built in, and offers fast access to battery status, and firmware updates. There’s even a podcast mode that tunes the headphones better for speech content such as podcasts, and audiobooks.

In terms of battery life, Sennheiser claims a 30 hour battery life on the headphones. There’s a USB Type-C port for charging, which is always good to see, and there are buttons for controlling music playback and volume. Plus, there is a dedicated button for one touch access to smart assistants like the Google Assistant and Siri.

Sennheiser hasn’t announced the pricing for the special edition headphones yet, but they will be going on sale starting August 6th, on Amazon India.