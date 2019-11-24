It is no wonder that a lot of people are drifting away from popular search engines like Google and Bing citing privacy reasons. If you’re looking for a new search engine, check out Ekoru, a search engine that doesn’t track you and shows you ads for supporting a cause.

Ekoru claims that a majority of profits earned by the company will go towards causes like animal welfare, reforestation, ocean conservation, and climate change. Notably, Ekoru has helped 1.7 billion animals just in 2018.

“We’re a small team of people who are trying to make a difference in the world. We want every search with us to make the world a better place by cleaning the environment, helping an animal, or planting a tree.”, wrote the company in a Medium post.

The company focuses on different causes every month. This month, a significant portion of the revenue generated by Ekoru will go towards World Animal Protection. In case you’re interested to dive deep into the causes supported by the company, feel free to check out their dedicated page on the same here.

As far as the search experience is concerned, Ekoru provides a user-friendly interface with fairly accurate search results. In fact, the search results page has an obvious resemblance to Google’s search results.

If all these sound interesting to you, check out the website from here. You can also download the Chrome extension of Ekoru here and Firefox add-on here to bring Ekoru right to your browser’s home screen.

So, what do you think of Ekoru’s approach to make the world a better place? Would you mind seeing ads to support a cause? Let us know in the comments.