This Fun Screen-Sharing App Lets You Browse the Web, Watch Movies With Friends

People have relied on web apps and online platforms to connect with their loved ones more than ever during the pandemic. At this point, we have seen several companies introduce screen-sharing features for their apps to enable users to work from home or watch movies and TV shows together over a video call. In fact, there are some underrated apps and Chrome extensions that let users watch movies and videos with their friends over a video call. Hyperbeam is a similar platform that allows users to seamlessly share a screen with their friends, browse the web, or watch something together.

Hyperbeam – A Fun, Multi-Platform Screen-Sharing App

The platform was formerly known as Tutturu TV, which was a great alternative to the popular platform Rabb.it that was discontinued back in 2019. So, Hyperbeam takes cues from this platform and allows users to browse the web and watch content together with friends or family.

How Does it Work?

On this platform, you can create rooms where you can invite your family and friends for a shared online experience. Earlier when the platform was called Tutturu, it had support for PC only. However, now the brand new Hyperbeam can be downloaded on any device you want. So, you can start a room on your PC and your friend can join the room from the mobile app.

Once the participants join a room, they will be able to see a universal shared screen that can be controlled by a single member at a time. So, if you create a room, your participants will see a screen that you control. However, you can pass the control to other members in the room for a truly shared experience. On the other hand, participants can request control via their app.

The developers were also kind enough to add additional features like chat support and support for voice and video calling. Moreover, members can also send emojis and GIFs in the chat to make the online session more fun. For privacy and security, room admins also get options to kick and ban members from the room.

Availability and Pricing

As for availability, Hyperbeam works on any supported web browser on your PC and also has an app that is available for both Android and iOS. Coming to the pricing, as per the co-founder of Hyperbeam Declan Goncalves, the platform uses a “Freemium” pricing model.

This means Hyperbeam will allow users to create a room and add participants for free. The room will then be available for 3 hours, after which it will expire. However, you will have to wait just 10 minutes to start a new session on Hyperbeam.

Now, there is a Premium upgrade that lets users enjoy unlimited time in their online rooms and some additional perks like custom invite links and animated profile pictures. It costs a meager $5 (~Rs 370) per month.

You can check out Hyperbeam on its official website. Moreover, the developers are giving away one week of Hyperbeam Premium for free to users right now.