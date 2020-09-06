Apart from high-end smartphones packed with the latest tech, Samsung is also a major name in the component and accessory business. We have seen the company make a unique power-saving USB-C charging adapter earlier this year. Now, according to recent leaks, Samsung is preparing to launch a wireless charging pad that can charge three devices simultaneously.

An image of this new “Samsung Wireless Charger Trio” was recently shared by the popular leaker, Evan Blass (@evleaks) on his Patreon page.

The image (below) shows a rectangular pad with a dedicated spot to place smartwatches and an ample amount of space to put two smartphones side-by-side.

Looking at the image we can see that there is also a charging adapter with a USB-C port and a USB-C cable. So, this confirms that the charger pad will connect via USB-C to power the devices.

Currently, the Seoul-based electronic giant has a wireless charging pad in its product portfolio that can fast-charge two devices at once. However, the “Samsung Wireless Charger Trio” comes with space and the tech to juice-up three Qi-enabled devices simultaneously. This means, now you can charge your smartphone, your wireless earphones, and your smartwatch at once on a single pad.

While there is no new development news about the canceled “AirPower” wireless charging pad from Apple, the Samsung trio charger pad aims to capture the market by beating the Cupertino tech giant. However, there are no details about the price and availability of the product, as of now.