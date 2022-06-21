Samsung ViewFinity S8 Monitor with QHD Display Introduced

Samsung has introduced its new ViewFinity S8 monitor in Korea. The new monitor is meant for designers and content creators and aims to provide ‘the value of infinite viewing experience.‘ The ViewFinity S8 monitor comes with a UHD display, glare-free certification by UL, and more. Here are the details to know.

Samsung ViewFinity S8: Specs and Features

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 comes in two screen sizes: 27-inch and 32-inch, both of which support a UHD (3,840 × 2,160) screen resolution. The monitor has an IPS LCD panel. There’s also support for 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and up to 1 billion colors.

As mentioned earlier, this is an industry-first UL-certified glare-free monitor, which gets a matter display layer to curb light reflection. While the 27-inch model supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 standard, the 32-inch monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard.

Ha Hye-seung, Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Division, said, “The Samsung Viewfinity S8 is a product that has accumulated Samsung Electronics’ innovative technology and know-how for designers and creators who need accurate and consistent color expression. We will provide an environment and lead the market trend.“

The ViewFinity S8 monitor is also ‘Pantone Validated’ and ‘Pantone SkinTone Validated.’ This will ensure a vivid output, which can reproduce more than 2,000 colors and around 110 skin tones. The monitor can be connected to desktops and laptops with a single USB Type-C port and supports up to 90W charging. It can also transfer data at 10Gbps.

In addition to this, the Samsung ViewFinity S8 comes with a an ergonomic stand design, which can easily tilt, swivel, and pivot horizontally or vertically.

Price and Availability

The Samsung ViewFinity S8 monitor is priced at 720,000 won (~ Rs 43,500) for the 27-inch model and 820,000 won (~ Rs 49,600) for the 32-inch model.

It is now available to buy in Korea and is expected to reach the global markets by the end of this month.