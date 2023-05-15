Samsung Semi-Automatic Washing Machines launched in India

Samsung has unveiled its latest lineup of 2023 semi-automatic washing machines in India. These machines are priced competitively and come with several upgrades like Auto Restart, Rat Protection, Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid, and many more. Have a look at the details.

Samsung 2023 Washing Machines: Details

Samsung’s 2023 semi-automatic washing machines are available in 8kg and 9kg top-load capacity variants and come with rust-proof and non-corrosive bodies. The shell is protected at the top via Samsung’s Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid. The glass lid is coupled with a dedicated damper to close and open silently and slowly. This also reduces the chances of accidental closing and damage to the lid, while eliminating the risk of injuries.

Samsung has also added an upgraded Dual Magic Filter to avoid drainage issues. The filter is meant to collect items like lint and residual particles from dirty laundry. The 180-degree design also makes it easier to clean and keep clothes spotless.

Samsung’s Hexa Storm Pulsator combines three rollers with six blades to achieve multi-directional water flow for intense cleanup while maintaining the quality of the fabric. The Magic Mixer properly dissolves the detergent minimizing water wastage and detergent residue on clothes.

Hexa Storm Pulsator design of the washing machine

Another important feature of the washing machine is the Auto Restart functionality. Thanks to this feature, following a power cut, the machine will resume operation without any manual intervention. Additionally, to protect the internals of the machine, the holes in the plastic base are designed to restrict the entry of rodents like rats who can easily chew the wiring and insulation and even get stuck in the drum.

While being powerful and functional, the machines are also power efficient. The washing machines are rated with a 5 Star Energy Rating from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). This translates to reduced electricity bills and CO2 emissions. The Samsung 2023 range of semi-automatic washing machines comes with three color combination options: dark grey/wine, dark grey/ebony black, and light grey/ebony black.

Price and Availability

The 2023 Samsung semi-automatic washing machine lineup falls between Rs 15,000 to Rs 18,000. These new washing machines will be available via Flipkart, Amazon, the official Samsung website, and all brand-authorized retailers.

Additional benefits include 5% cashback at the time of purchase, a 2-year product warranty, and 5 years of motor warranty respectively.