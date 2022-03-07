Samsung Phones Delisted from Geekbench Post Recent App Throttling Issue

It was recently discovered that Samsung was throttling thousands of apps’ performance on its phones through its Game Optimizing Service (GOS). While this was later confirmed by the company with a promise of releasing an update to sort out this problem, Geekbench has taken the throttling issue as a serious offense and has now delisted the high-end Samsung phones from its platform.

Geekbench Delists These Samsung Phones

After the throttling issue came to light, Geekbench revealed its decision to delist four popular Galaxy S-series flagship devices via an official tweet. Geekbench has delisted the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S22 lineups on the grounds of “benchmark manipulation.” These phones have been delisted from the Android Benchmark chart from the Geekbench Browser. After extensive internal testing we have determined the following Samsung Galaxy handsets use GOS:



– Samsung Galaxy S22 (all models)

– Samsung Galaxy S21 (all models)

– Samsung Galaxy S20 (all models)

– Samsung Galaxy S10 (all models)— Geekbench (@geekbench) March 4, 2022

Geekbench’s official statement reads, “Earlier this week, we were made aware of Samsung’s Game Optimizing Service (GOS) and how it throttles the performance of games and applications. GOS decides to throttle (or not to throttle) applications using application identifiers and not application behavior. We view this as a form of benchmark manipulation as major benchmark applications, including Geekbench, are not throttled by this service.“

For those who don’t know, currently, if a phone is delisted from the Geekbench Browser, it means a permanent ban for the device. This basically means that even when Samsung will release an update for users to prioritize performance and stop the throttling of apps, it won’t make a difference to Geekbench.

To give you a recap of what happened, it was recently found that Samsung is slowing down the performance of more than 10,000 apps on some Galaxy S22 phones due to Samsung’s Game Optimizing Service (GOS). The list of apps included popular names such as TikTok, Instagram, Netflix, and more. Even some Samsung apps were included. The company confirmed that was the case and said an update will be released soon to avoid any throttling, but we don’t know when that will happen.

Geenkbench has previously also delisted the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro when OnePlus was found to be throttling these phones' CPU and GPU performances last year. Much like Samsung, OnePlus also didn't throttle the benchmark apps. It was later admitted by the company.