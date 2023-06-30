Samsung Introduces New Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitors in India

Samsung has introduced the new Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor lineup in India, including the Odyssey G95SC and the G93SC. The highlight is that these are touted as the first to have support for dual QHD resolution. Have a look at the details below.

Samsung Odyssey G95SC and G93SC: Specs and Features

The new Odyssey G95SC and the G93SC gaming monitors come with a 49-inch display in a 32:9 aspect ratio. Both of them support an OLED panel and dual QHD resolution, 250 nits of brightness, and a 1800R curvature. Other interesting display specs include a 240Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time, and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification. These are also equipped with AI upscaling technology.

The monitors also come with support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro to avoid screen tearing and reduced stuttering. There’s the Neo Quantum Processor Pro, which can make brightness and contrast adjustments on its own for a detailed and crisp visual experience. The monitors have a sleek metal chassis and the presence of CoreSync and Core Lighting+ at the back to enhance the lighting for vivid color reproduction.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC Gaming Monitor

There are features like the Game Bar, along with the IoT Hub and smart TV apps. Plus, voice assistance can further help improve the overall experience. The Auto Source Switch+ feature can help the monitors know if the connected devices are switched on.

Additionally, the new Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 monitors come with dual 5W stereo speakers and connectivity options like DisplayPort (1.4), an HDMI (2.1), a Micro-HDMI (2.1), and USB Hub.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Odyssey OLED G95SC gaming monitor is priced at Rs 1,99,999 and can be bought via Amazon, Samsung’s website, and leading offline stores. There’s no word on the pricing and availability of the Odyssey G93SC monitor.

Interested buyers can also get an instant cashback of Rs 3,500 on leading bank cards and a no-cost EMI option too.