Samsung Odyssey G8, G7, and Neo G7 Gaming Monitors Reach India

Samsung has introduced three new gaming monitors, the Odyssey G8, the Odyssey G7, and the Odyssey Neo G7 in India. All come with the Neo Quantum processor, AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro, and more features. They also have support for the Smart Entertainment feature, which can convert the monitors into smart TVs using the inbuilt entertainment hub. Check out the details below.

Odyssey G8, G7, G7 Neo Monitors: Specs and Features

The Odyssey G8 has a 34-inch OLED ultra-wide OLED display with a response time of 0.1ms (the fastest in the Odyssey lineup), a 175Hz refresh rate, and a QHD screen resolution. It also has a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 99.3% DCI-P3 color gamut, and 1800R curvature. It is VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black-certified too.

As for the Odyssey Neo G7, it supports Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology and has a 43-inch Mini-LED model with 4KVESA Display HDR600 and HDR10+. There’s also support for a response time of 1ms and up to 165Hz refresh rate. There’s a 32-inch model too.

The Odyssey G7 gets a 28-inch UHD IPS screen with VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification, a 144Hz refresh rate, 178° of wide viewing angle, a 1ms response time, and more. It is also compatible with G-Sync and has support for Auto source switch+. There’s a CoreSync feature, which tries to sync the lighting with the game’s on-screen colors.

The gaming monitors also have built-in Alexa and TV Plus, far-field voice interaction, adaptive sound, and run Tizen OS, among other things.

Price and Availability

The Odyssey G8 retails at Rs 1,75,000 and the Odyssey G7 Neo comes with a price tag of Rs 1,30,000 (43-inch) and Rs 1,00,000 (32-inch). The Odyssey G7, on the other hand, is slightly affordable and retails at Rs 75,000.

These gaming monitors will be available via Amazon, Samsung’s online and offline stores, and leading retail stores. Interested buyers can also get a discount of Rs 1,750 on the purchase of the Odyssey G8 and the G7 Neo using ICICI Bank or other cards and even avail of the no-cost EMI option.