Samsung Introduces New ‘The Frame’ TVs in India; Starts at Rs 61,990

Samsung has launched the new “The Frame” TV series in India. The high-end The Frame TVs come with a Matte display, customizable bezels, the Art Mode, and loads more. Have a look at the price, features, and specs.

Samsung ‘The Frame’ TVs: Specs and Features

The new Samsung The Frame TV comes with the Modern Frame Design, which gives the look of a slim photo frame on the wall. There’s the option to customize the bezels based on the looks of the room. These will be magnetic, easy-to-attach bezels.

The TV comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes. All options come with a 4K QLED display panel with Quantum Dot Technology for brighter colors and enhanced contrasts. The display gets HDR10+, Supreme UHD Dimming, and more. It also supports the EyeComfort mode. The Matte display restricts reflection, especially when you want to appreciate the artwork on your TV.

Speaking of which, there’s the Art Mode, which displays art on the display. The TV comes with a built-in Art Store to choose from around 1,600 famous art pieces. Plus, you can display your photos by uploading them to the My Collections tab and even edit them by adding Mat Canvas as a background to the pictures.

The Frame TV comes with the Quantum Processor 4K and supports 4K Upscaling. It has features like SpaceFit Sound to adjust the audio based on the surroundings, the Motion Sensor to automatically show the artwork, and the Brightness Sensor to adjust the brightest of the display based on the ambient light.

Additionally, The Frame comes with an auto-rotating stand and wall mount, Samsung’s Smart Hub for content curation, mobile mirroring, ALLM, Game Motion Plus, Google Assistant, access to Google Duo, and more.

It provides a sound output of 20W and supports Dolby Atmos, Object Tracking Sound, Surround Sound, and Q-Symphony. The Frame runs Tizen OS. Connectivity options include 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a Type-C port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth version 5.2, and more.

Price and Availability

The new Samsung The Frame TV is priced at Rs 61,990 (43-inch), Rs 73,990 (50-inch), Rs 92,990 (55-inch), Rs 1,29,990 (65-inch), and Rs 2,99,990 (75-inch). It is now available via Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and across leading retail stores.

Interested buyers can get up to 20% cashback on leading banks, a free bezel worth Rs 7,690, and a chance to get the Samsung Galaxy A32 (with the 75-inch model) and the Samsung Galaxy A03 (with the 65-inch model) for free.