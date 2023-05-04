Samsung Launches New Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs In India

Samsung unveiled its latest lineup of Neo QLED TVs at CES 2023 earlier this year. And today, the South Korean company has launched its Neo QLED 4K and 8K TVs in India. These are premium smart TVs with features like 4,000 nits of brightness, mini-LED display, and much more. Continue reading below to discover everything about the 2023 Neo QLED TVs lineup from Samsung.

Samsung Neo QLED 4K & 8K TVs: Specs and Features

Both the TVs feature a QLED mini-LED borderless display panel in 4K and 8K resolution, respectively. Samsung is referring to its edge-to-edge display as the “Infinity Screen” and “Infinity One Design.” Both variants support a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, with up to 4,000 nits of brightness.

The Neo 4K and 8K TVs are supposed to be the world’s first Pantone-validated display panels. Samsung claims the TVs can accurately reproduce 2,030 Pantone colors and can support 110 skin tone shades. The display is housed within an ultra-thin chassis and an easily concealable One Connect Box

The displays are powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. The Samsung Neo QLED lineup arrives with a bunch of certifications like HDR10, HDR10+, HDR10+ Adaptive, and more. There are gamer-centric features as well, including Virtual Aim Point, Super Ultrawide GameView (32:9, 21:9, and 16:9 aspect ratio settings), Game Bar, and much more.

Mr. JB Park, President & CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia commented on the launch saying, “Our latest Neo QLED TVs are “More Wow than Ever.” They are beautiful, accessible, and sustainable with eco-conscious technologies, and offer immersive gaming, and with SmartThings, our advanced technology is seamless and intuitive, making life more convenient and enjoyable every day. With these ultra-large screens, 8K resolution, and next-level image and sound quality, we are confident that Neo QLED TVs will strengthen our leadership in the premium TV market in India,”

The 2023 Neo QLED Lineup specializes in delivering an immersive and rich sound experience, employing the world’s first wireless Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro system. The TVs also pack Samsung’s Q Symphony 3.0 technology to deliver sound from the TV speakers and Samsung soundbars simultaneously.

Other features of the 2023 Samsung Neo QLED lineup include a built-in IoT hub for Samsung smart devices, access to 100+ free channels via Samsung TV Plus, Samsung Knox Vault hardware chip, and much more.

Price and Availability

Starting today, you can pre-order the Samsung Neo QLED 4K & 8K TVs in India. All the variants will be made available via Samsung retail stores, leading offline electronics stores, and e-commerce platforms, including Samsung’s official online store.

The Neo 4K models will retail at a starting price of Rs 1,41,990, whereas the 8K models will retail at a starting price of Rs 3,14,990. The variants of the Samsung Neo QLED 4K & 8K TVs launched in India are listed below:

4K Variants

QN95C (65, 55-inch)

QN90C (85, 75, 65, 55, 50-inch),

QN85C (65, 55-inch)

8K Variants

QN990C (98-inch)

QN900C (85-inch)

QN800C (75, 65-inch)

QN700C (65-inch)

Additionally, if you pre-order one of these TVs before May 25, you will get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with the 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with the 4K TVs.