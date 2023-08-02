Samsung Introduces New Gigantic Micro LED Smart TV in India

Samsung has launched the new premium Micro LED TV in India as part of the MS series. The new TV comes with a massive 11-inch Micro LED display, Arena Sound support, and more attractive features. Have a look at the details.

Samsung Micro LED TV: Specs and Features

The new Samsung MS1A TV features the Monolith design, which includes an almost zero-bezel look and no-gap slim edges. It comes with a 110-inch display with Micro LED technology. There’s support for 24.8 million micrometer-sized ultra-small self-emitting LEDs, which ensure clarity, enhanced contrast, and vivid color reproduction.

The LEDs also ensure optimum peak brightness. The Micro AI processor includes Multi-Intelligence AI Upscaling, Scene Adaptive Contrast, and Dynamic Range Expansion+, which call for an immersive viewing experience.

The Multi-View mode allows viewing content from 4 different sources in 4K at 120fps. This is also applicable to gaming. There’s also support for Art Mode (to view artwork and photographs on the large screen) and Ambient+ Mode for customizations (QLED Ambient such as Routine, Décor, Cinema Graph, and more).

There’s support for 5.1ch speakers with a sound output of 100W and Arena Sound, which combines the power of Dolby Atmos, OTS Pro, and Samsung’s Q-Symphony for enhanced audio output. The TV also supports 3D surround sound.

Additionally, the new Samsung Micro LED TV runs Tizen OS and comes with Bixby and Google Assistant support, Samsung Plus, and more, along with connectivity options like 6 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and more.

Price and Availability

The new Samsung Micro LED TV starts at Rs 1,14,99,000 and will be up for grabs via Samsung’s website. Although currently, the stock is out. So, will you buy the new Samsung TV with a grand size and price? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.