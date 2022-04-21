Samsung Launches Neo QLED 8K TVs in India Starting at Rs 3,24,990

After announcing its latest 2022 Neo QLED TVs late last month, Samsung has now launched the premium-category TVs in India. The Samsung Neo QLED TVs boast 8K and 4K support, come in an array of sizes in different price categories, and supports a number of intriguing features. So, without delay, let’s check out the details below.

Samsung Neo QLED TVs Launched

The higher-end Neo QLED 8K TVs come in four models. The QN900B comes with an 85-inch screen, the QN800B has both 65-inch and 75-inch options, and the QN700B comes in a single 65-inch option.

One of the key features of the Neo QLED 8K TVs is support for Quantum Matrix Technology Pro based on the use of Quantum Mini LEDs instead of traditional LEDs. These special LEDs are nearly 40% smaller than the regular LEDs, and hence, deliver more accurate colors and an immersive viewing experience. These LEDs also give users more control over brightness in different areas of the screen to match their preferences. There’s the signature Infinity One design for a sleeker look too.

Samsung has also integrated a Neural Quantum Processor 8K inside the new TVs. It consists of 20 independent neural AI networks that enable various artificial intelligence-based features to improve the quality of content. Furthermore, the TVs can analyze content in real-time and enhance the quality of objects to deliver an optimal viewing experience.

For audio, the Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs support Dolby Atmos with the Object Tracking Sound Pro feature. This leverages AI features to precisely move the audio between the left and right speakers to match the movement on the screen. The flagship 85-inch QN900B 8K TV packs a 90W 6.2.4 channel speaker system to deliver immersive audio.

Samsung has also integrated some features that usually remain exclusive to smart TVs. For starters, users can connect various IoT devices to their Neo QLED TVs to control them from the TV’s built-in IoT Hub. For gamers, on the other hand, Samsung has integrated the Motion Xcelerator Pro technology that can deliver up to a 144Hz refresh rate using HDMI 2.1 ports for a lag and stutter-free gaming experience. It also has a dedicated Game Bar to let gamers easily change their display settings while gaming.

Other than these, Samsung has also launched 4K versions of the Neo QLED TVs in the country. Three of these models – the QN95B, the QN90B, and the QN85B, have been launched and come with support for Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, a new Game Bar, and more.

Both the 8K and 4K QLED TVs come with the latest SolarCell Remote, which can work without a battery and can be charged through light. This is for the sake of Samsung’s sustainable environment endeavor.

Price and Availability

Now, coming to the price of the new Samsung QLED 8K TVs in India, it starts at Rs 3,24,990 for the base 65-inch model and goes up to a whopping Rs 13,49,990 for the 85-inch QN900B variant.

As for the 4K variants, they are offered in a variety of sizes, ranging from 55-inch to 85-inch. The 4K models start at Rs 1,14,990 in India.

Samsung is also offering early-bird offers and free gifts for customers. These include the Samsung Soundbar worth Rs 1,49,000 and a Samsung SlimFit Cam worth Rs 8,900. While Neo QLED 8K TV buyers will get both, customers who buy the 4K models will only get the SlimFit Cam.

So, if you are interested, you can check out the new Neo QLED TVs on Samsung’s official website in India. They will also be available in large format retail stores across India, starting today.