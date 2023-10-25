Home News Samsung Introduces Galaxy SmartTag 2 in India Under Rs 3,000
Samsung SmartTag 2 launched

Samsung Introduces Galaxy SmartTag 2 in India Under Rs 3,000

author-Vanshika MalhotraVanshika Malhotra -
Samsung SmartTag 2 launched

Samsung has introduced its second tracking device (the first one came in 2021), the Galaxy SmartTag 2 in India. This comes a few weeks after this was announced in the global markets. The device falls under Rs 3,000 and comes with Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, and more. Check out the price, features, and more.

Samsung SmartTag 2: Specs and Features

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 has an oval-shaped design and is compact in nature. It can attached to keys, luggage, and more to track them when lost or misplaced. The highlight of the device is support for an ultrawideband chip (its predecessor didn’t have the capability) for a better range and accurate tracking. There’s also support for Bluetooth 5.3.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2

There’s support for the Lost mode, which uses NFC to provide information about the SmartTag’s user on the finder’s device, be it an iOS or Android device. This can easily help people find their missing products. The device supports the Compass View and Search Nearby features to easily locate lost items. There’s also the Ring Your Tag option for the SmartTag to make a noise in case locating it becomes difficult.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 can last for up to 500 days and save up to 40% battery life with the power-saving mode. Any new Galaxy SmartTag 2 can be registered on the Galaxy SmartThings Find app. It comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is priced at Rs 2,799 (which is less expensive than the Apple AirTag) and can be grabbed via Amazon, the company’s website, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. It comes in white and black colors. There’s an option to use either a silicon case (in lavender, white, black, green, and blue colors) or a rugged case (in green, white, and black colors) option.

TAGS

Vanshika Malhotra

2294 Posts0 Comments
Started off as a stranger but tech is more like a good friend, thanks to over 5 years in the industry. While everything is attractive about tech, phones, social media, and quirky gadgets attract me the most. When not working, I find my solace in shopping and everything that concerns doggos!
Leave a comment
Leave a Reply