Samsung Introduces Galaxy SmartTag 2 in India Under Rs 3,000

Samsung has introduced its second tracking device (the first one came in 2021), the Galaxy SmartTag 2 in India. This comes a few weeks after this was announced in the global markets. The device falls under Rs 3,000 and comes with Bluetooth 5.3, UWB, and more. Check out the price, features, and more.

Samsung SmartTag 2: Specs and Features

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 has an oval-shaped design and is compact in nature. It can attached to keys, luggage, and more to track them when lost or misplaced. The highlight of the device is support for an ultrawideband chip (its predecessor didn’t have the capability) for a better range and accurate tracking. There’s also support for Bluetooth 5.3.

There’s support for the Lost mode, which uses NFC to provide information about the SmartTag’s user on the finder’s device, be it an iOS or Android device. This can easily help people find their missing products. The device supports the Compass View and Search Nearby features to easily locate lost items. There’s also the Ring Your Tag option for the SmartTag to make a noise in case locating it becomes difficult.

The Galaxy SmartTag 2 can last for up to 500 days and save up to 40% battery life with the power-saving mode. Any new Galaxy SmartTag 2 can be registered on the Galaxy SmartThings Find app. It comes with an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is priced at Rs 2,799 (which is less expensive than the Apple AirTag) and can be grabbed via Amazon, the company’s website, and Samsung Exclusive Stores. It comes in white and black colors. There’s an option to use either a silicon case (in lavender, white, black, green, and blue colors) or a rugged case (in green, white, and black colors) option.