Samsung Unveils New Galaxy M23, M33, A13, and A23 Mid-Range Smartphones

Samsung seems to be now focusing on the mid-range segment, and hence, has introduced the new Galaxy M23, the Galaxy M33, the Galaxy A13, and the Galaxy A23 phones. While the new Galaxy M-series phones support 5G, the Galaxy A-series devices are 4G ones. Here’s a look at all the details.

Samsung Galaxy M23, M33: Specs and Features

Starting with the Galaxy M23, it comes with a 6.6-inch TFT display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The device is said to come with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset (although the official listing doesn’t have a mention of the chipset), along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card).

The camera section has three cameras (arranged vertically), including a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The front one is rated at 8MP. There’s a 5,000mAh battery onboard and the phone runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, which is a good thing.

Additional tidbits include Samsung Knox, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and more. The Galaxy M23 comes in Deep Green and Light Blue colors.

The Galaxy M33, on the other hand, comes with a few changes. For starters, the design is different and it has a square-shaped rear camera hump. Although, the display is the same. The chipset is also different as it is powered by an octa-core Exynos 1200 and comes in two RAM+storage options: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, both supporting expandable storage.

While the camera department is mostly the same as the M23, the M33 has an additional camera in the form of a 2MP macro lens. It also features a bigger 6,000mAh battery, runs Android 12-based One UI 4.1, has a fingerprint scanner, and more. The Galaxy M33 has Green, Blue, and Brown color options.

Samsung Galaxy A13, A23: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A13 is different from the Galaxy A13 5G phone launched last year. It sports a 6.6-inch TFT display sans a high refresh rate and is powered by an unknown octa-core SoC. That is paired with three RAM+storage options: 3GB + 32GB, 4GB + 64GB, and 6GB + 128GB. As opposed to its 5G counterpart’s three rear cameras, it has four, including a 50MP primary lens, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The front snapper stands at 8MP.

The device has a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12, gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and features a “glasstic” body with a choice of four pastel colors, namely, Blue, Peach, White, and Black.

The Galaxy A23 is similar to the Galaxy A13, except for a few changes. It offers two RAM+storage options: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB, an AMOLED display, and is powered by an octa-core chipset with different clocks speeds (2.4GHz and 1.9GHz).

Price and Availability

While Samsung has officially unveiled the new Galaxy A and Galaxy M devices, it hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability details at the time of writing. We can expect more details to pop up in the coming days, so stay tuned.