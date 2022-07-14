Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M13 5G Launched in India

Samsung has added two new phones to its budget Galaxy M series — the Galaxy M13 and the Galaxy M13 5G in India. The phones get 50MP rear cameras, Auto Data Switching technology, and more. Here’s a look at what all the Galaxy M13 phones bring to the plate.

Galaxy M13 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy M13 5G is another budget 5G phone by the company and supports 11 5G bands. Design-wise, there’s nothing too extraordinary: just two rear camera housings placed vertically and a waterdrop notched display. It is a 6.5-inch HD+ display, which supports a 90Hz refresh rate and 400 nits of brightness.

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone supports RAM expansion (by up to 12GB) and storage expansion (by up to 1TB). It has dual rear cameras, including, a 50MP main camera and a 2MP secondary one, along with a 5MP front snapper.

The M13 5G gets a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging speed and runs One UI 4.0 based on Android 12. Additionally, it has Samsung Knox security suite and comes in three colors, namely, Midnight Blue, Stardust Brown, and Aqua Green.

Galaxy M13: Specs and Features

The 4G Galaxy M13 gets a bigger 6.6-inch Full HD+ display but this doesn’t support any high refresh rate. It is powered by an Exynos 850 chipset, also with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It also supports RAM Plus for up to 12GB of RAM and storage expansion too.

There’s a bigger 6,000mAh battery with 15W charging and Android 12-based One UI 4.0. Another change is the camera section. it gets three cameras, including a 50MP main shooter, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has an 8MP front camera.

The Galaxy M13 also comes in Aqua Green, Midnight Blue, and Stardust Brown color variants.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy M13 series has a starting price of Rs 11,999 and comes in multiple RAM+Storage variants. Here’s a look at all the prices.

Galaxy M13 5G

4GB+64GB: Rs 13,999

6GB+128GB: Rs 15,999

Galaxy M13

4GB+64GB: Rs 11,999

6GB+128GB: Rs 13,999

Both the Galaxy M13 and the Galaxy M13 5G will be available, starting July 23 via Samsung.com, Amazon, and select retail stores. Buyers can also avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on the use of ICICI Bank cards.

Featured Image: Representation of Galaxy M13 4G