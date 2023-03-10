Samsung Is Launching Galaxy A34 and Galaxy A5 5G Phones in India This Month

Samsung is ready to refresh its Galaxy A lineup with the launch of two new phones, the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G in India. The company has now confirmed that this will happen this month. Here’s what to expect.

New Galaxy A-Series Phones Incoming!

Samsung has started teasing the arrival of the new Galaxy A-series phones and this will happen on March 16 at 12 pm. This will most likely be an online launch event and Samsung has also opened up registrations for users to get notified about the phones. The names aren’t known but these are highly expected to be the Galaxy A34 and the A54 5G smartphones.

The teaser image reveals that both the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy 154 5G will come with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. Plus, we expect them to come in purple, yellow, and graphite color options. Water’ you worried about? It’s time to sail through every spill with an awesome partner in hand. Stay tuned to #AmpYourAwesome.

Register now at : https://t.co/qhngEP8Ub0. #AwesomeIsComing #AwesomeIsForEveryone #AwesomeGalaxyA #Samsung pic.twitter.com/LLVAdUqeRU— Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) March 10, 2023

As for the specs, both of them are slated to come with an AMOLED display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. Past leaks have hinted at a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset for the Galaxy A34 5G and the Dimensity 1380 SoC for the Galaxy A54 5G.

The A34 could have 64MP triple rear cameras, while the A54 is expected to for a 50MP primary shooter. Both of them are said to support 25W fast charging and run One UI 5.0 based on Android 13. Recently, the phones’ Europe prices leaked. It is suggested that the Galaxy A34 could start at €419 (~ Rs 36,000) and the Galaxy A54 might cost €519 (~ Rs 45,000). Although, the Indian prices are expected to be a bit lower.

To get a better idea of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A34 and the Galaxy A54 5G phones, it’s best to wait until March 16’s launch event. We will keep you posted, so, stay tuned.