Samsung Galaxy A24 Is the Company’s Latest Mid-Range Phone

Samsung has silently unveiled its new mid-range smartphone: the Galaxy A24 as a continuation of Samsung’s A series of smartphones. The smartphone has been listed on the Samsung Vietnam website and comes with an AMOLED display, 50MP cameras, and much more. Let’s see what the Galaxy A24 has to offer!

Samsung Galaxy A24: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A24 has got an all-plastic build that houses a 6.5-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, with 1000 nits of brightness. Samsung has not officially mentioned the refresh rate of the device but it is safe to assume it is 60Hz. On the camera front, there’s a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, a 5MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The device houses a 13MP front shooter with an f/2.2 aperture.

In terms of performance, we do not have any clear data. Samsung has not mentioned the chipset that they are using for the Galaxy A24 but is assumed to be the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The Galaxy A24 comes with a base storage variant of 128GB with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone also supports an SD card for storage expansion by up to 1TB.

The Galaxy A24 houses a 5000mAh battery that Samsung claims can last up to 2 days on a single charge. The listing doesn’t talk about the Android version the phone supports but we expect it to be Android 13 with One UI 5.1.

There’s support for Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.3, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB Type-C port. The device will be up for purchase in four different colors: Vampire Black, Lime Green, Burgundy, and White.

Price and Availability

As of now, there is no official mention of the pricing for the smartphone. However, given the specs and features, we can speculate the pricing to be under Rs 25,000. There’s no word on the availability either but we expect more details on this soon. Stay tuned and do let us know your thoughts on the new affordable smartphone from Samsung in the comments below!

Feature image source: Samsung Vietnam