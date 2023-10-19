Affordable Samsung Galaxy A05s Launched in India

Samsung has launched a new smartphone, the Galaxy A05s in the affordable price category in India. It comes as a successor to last year’s Galaxy A04s and supports features like 50MP cameras, a Snapdragon 680 chipset, and more at under Rs 15,000. Have a look at the details below.

Galaxy A05s: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A05s has a generic design with three rear cameras placed vertically and a waterdrop-notched display. The LCD display spans 6.7 inches and supports a Full HD+ screen resolution (an upgrade from the Galaxy A04’s HD+ resolution). You won’t get a high refresh rate, though!

Under the hood, there’s a Snapdragon 680 chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s an option to expand the RAM (by up to 6GB) and storage (by up to 1TB) too. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Galaxy A05s includes a 50MP main snapper, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie shooter stands at 13MP. The device runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 and is promised to get upgraded to Android 14 and Android 15 and 4 years of security updates.

Additional details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock feature, Dolby Atmos support, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy A05s comes with a price tag of Rs 14,999 and can be bought via the company’s website and retail stores. You can also get a discount of Rs 1,000 on the use of an SBI credit card. The smartphone comes in Light Green, Light Violet, and Black colors.