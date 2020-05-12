Samsung is bringing its digital lending platform, ‘Samsung Finance+’ to the doorsteps of customers across India. The new service is part of the company’s plans to make it easier for people to buy Galaxy smartphones on monthly installments. The service is already available across 12,000 dealers in nearly 300 towns around the country, but customers had to walk-in at select dealerships to apply for a loan.

To make use of the new service, folks wanting to buy a Samsung smartphone need to contact their nearby Samsung dealer, who will then send a Samsung rep to the prospective customer’s house. The Samsung rep will help the customer complete the application and KYC paperwork from the comfort of their own home. Once the loan application is approved, customers will get offers on various Galaxy smartphones.

In a press release on Tuesday, Samsung described Finance+ as “a unique and universally accessible digital lending platform that provides easy financing opportunity to consumers for purchase of Galaxy smartphones in India”. The company offers the service in partnership with DMI Finance, which describes itself as “a pioneer in the use of technology for transmission of credit to the end customer”.

According to Samsung, the new service will help customers maintain social distancing during the pandemic. “At Samsung, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. The home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will … ensure that our consumers don’t have to step out to a physical store at a time when Social Distancing is the new normal. We are confident that the home delivery of Samsung Finance+ will help millions of consumers in India”, said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India.