Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV Launched in India; Check out the Details!

Samsung has introduced the new Crystal 4K Neo TV in India. The new TV comes with a bezel-less display, Dolby Digital Plus, and more interesting features at a mid-range price. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV: Specs and Features

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV features a 43-inch UHD display with the Crystal technology for crisper and sharper picture quality. It also comes with support for HDR10+, One Billion True Colors, and the Crystal 4K processor. The TV also comes with gaming-focused features like Auto Game Mode and Motion Xcelerator for better frame transition and low latency.

As for the audio part, the smart TV supports Dolby Digital Plus and the smart adaptive sound feature, which will adjust the sound in accordance with the type of content you are viewing. There’s also a Music Player, which is meant to further enhance the audio experience and convert the TV into a music system. Plus, you can use it to play music via the Gaana app.

The Crystal 4K Neo TV also comes with Google Assistant, Bixby, and Alexa support. There’s support for TV Plus to access content from various channels like Discovery TV for free.

It gets support for the Universal Guide to easily look for content you wish to watch and the PC mode to turn your smart TV into a PC. The PC mode also has the wireless screen mirroring option, that too, without the need for internet. Additionally, there are three HDMI ports, one USB port, and access to a number of OTT platforms like Netflix, ZEE5, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Crystal 4K Neo TV comes with a price tag of Rs 35,990 and will be available to buy via Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, Amazon, and Flipkart. There’s also a 55-inch model but its price and availability details remain unknown.

People buying the TV via Amazon India can get a year’s Amazon Prime Video subscription for free. Those buying via Flipkart will get the annual Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. Plus, there’s an option to avail of a 12-month no-cost EMI with SBI and HDFC Bank cards.